Keith Nailer is serving time in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for drug distribution — a mistake he described as a misguided effort to support his family.
Now he's learning better ways to approach his job as a father of two young children, pledging never again to risk his freedom once he returns home.
Nailer, 32, was one of nine inmates who participated in the jail's latest round of programs aimed at helping men recognize the importance of taking responsibility for their actions and embracing their role as fathers. Participants were honored at an event Tuesday on the Parish Prison lawn that allowed them to spend the day with their children, playing games and eating lunch together.
Nailer was arrested in December 2016 on drug counts and was sentenced to probation. He was caught with drugs again the following year and sentenced to five years in prison, according to online court records.
He greeted his children Tuesday morning with hugs and smiles, beaming with pride at his son and daughter, ages 9 and 11, and speaking with straightforward acceptance about past challenges and future plans.
"I know there are consequences to what I did, and I'm learning patience," he said, watching his son jump around in a bouncy house. "Sometimes you have to take things step by step and come to terms with yourself. … I can say I'm a better person now."
Nailer said he's taking advantage of all the programs and classes available while incarcerated, hoping for work release soon and earning sentence reductions wherever possible. He was the only participant in this round of the Great Dads program who completed enough hours of classes to get some time taken off his sentence.
"Children look up to their fathers as heroes," he said during a speech at the event. "So as fathers we must be mindful of the examples we set for them."
Nailer's children are now living with his mom in Donaldsonville where the family relocated from New Orleans after losing their homes in Hurricane Katrina. He's hoping to return home next year.
Nailer and his business partner have launched a website that posts news from the music industry, which he said is starting to build a significant following. Having been raised in a family of musicians — his mom sings and dad plays guitar — he's anxious to continue growing the business.
Other inmates offered similar plans to change their lives once released, both for themselves and for their children.
Charles Granger, 30, was spending time with his son, 4, and daughter, 3, who were fascinated by a pair of white bunnies they were holding — one of the most popular activities there.
Granger was arrested in April on attempted burglary counts. He said the arrest was related to his struggles with drug addiction, which had "spiraled out of control" in recent months.
"I'm ready to get out and spend more time with them," he said, picking up both children at once and kissing his daughter's head. "Hopefully they'll forget this little mishap."
Granger said the program has changed his outlook on parenting, teaching him that providing financial support is "only scraping the surface of what it means to be a great dad." He spoke about the power of fathers to "save our children's lives" by giving them the tools they need "so they won't repeat the same mistakes we made."
Brandon Strickland, 33, was arrested in 2017 along with his wife of 15 years after police found the two using heroin inside a car, according to court documents. His daughter, 15, came to hang out with him at the jail on Tuesday.
Strickland is a welder and has worked in plants in Baton Rouge and elsewhere across the country, often traveling for jobs. He said he has also used drugs off and on over the past several years, always providing for his family but sometimes falling short as a dad.
Strickland said he's afraid his daughter will suffer the consequences of his actions. But he's committed to trying his best.
"I see this as a positive thing," he said of his incarceration. "It has given me incentive to get better and time to think about it. Finally my mind is straight now."