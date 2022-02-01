A DoorDash driver shot a McDonald's employee after an argument at the store's drive-thru Monday evening, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting at the McDonald's on Greenwell Springs Road, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said. They found one of the store's employees suffering from a leg injury, possibly from shrapnel in the shooting, Coppola said.

Coppola said the spat started with a disagreement at the restaurant's drive-thru window, which involved a DoorDash driver who was angry with the contents of an order they were trying to fill.

The driver pulled around the store and fired a weapon, injuring the second McDonald's worker — who was a different employee than the one the driver was arguing with, Coppola said.

The wounded employee didn't need hospitalization for their injuries, Coppola said.

The investigation is ongoing, Coppola said.

DoorDash did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

