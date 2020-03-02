A teenager wanted in the Feb. 9 slaying of a Baton Rouge man who was shot as he answered the door turned himself in to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives on Monday and booked on first-degree murder and other counts, the Sheriff's Office said.

Johntrell Banks, 17, of 14321 Sweet Gum Ave., surrendered to detectives, with his attorney present. Banks declined to make a statement to detectives, according to the arrest report.

The victim, 20-year-old Tyler Batiste, was shot several times on Feb. 9, when he answered a knock at the door of a home in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Drive and later died at the hospital.

Banks also faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder; three other adults were in the home struck by gunfire when Batiste was shot. Those three people were unharmed. Meanwhile, two adults were in an adjacent home, which was also struck by gunfire. Those residents also were not injured.

Other counts against Banks include illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Detectives had developed Banks as a suspect and had obtained an arrest warrant before his surrender.

Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory DNA Division and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force assisted in the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.