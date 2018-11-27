Former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda is expected to make a full recovery after she was critically injured while trying to protect her sister in a stabbing last week that witnesses described as a gruesome act of domestic violence.

Her sister Stefanie Vallery, 51, was later pronounced dead inside her Baton Rouge home and authorities are still searching for her estranged husband who is a suspect in the fatal stabbing.

Michael Vallery, 49, fled on foot after the Nov. 18 stabbing, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Tuesday that law enforcement authorities are continuing to search for him.

Stefanie Vallery's daughter — who is also named Danielle Scott — received minor injuries during the incident in which her mother was attacked. She described the scene to the Advocate just hours afterward and said then that Scott-Arruda was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Scott said on Tuesday her aunt has undergone surgery and is expected to recover completely.

Scott-Arruda, 46, grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from Woodlawn High School before launching her athletic career. She has competed in five Summer Olympics — the first in 1996 — winning two silver medals and playing in more than 400 international matches for USA Volleyball. She now lives in Baton Rouge with her family, including a young daughter.

"USA Volleyball sends our strength, love and support to Danielle and her family," CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this heinous incident yet so proud of Danielle's incredible bravery and wish her a speedy recovery."

One of Scott-Arruda's former USA Volleyball teammates also created a GoFundMe account on the family's behalf, which as of Tuesday afternoon had raised almost $60,000.

The stabbing occurred the Sunday before Thanksgiving in a residential subdivision off Perkins Road near its intersection with Siegen Lane.

Danielle Scott said her mom and stepfather were in the process of getting a divorce when he showed up at her house Sunday evening and an argument ensued. The two had been separated for several months, but he hadn't completely finished moving out of their home on Honey Drive in part because he spent most of his time working offshore.

Scott said Michael Vallery left after the argument but then returned minutes later armed with a knife, attacking his wife while her daughter and sister fought to protect her.