PAINCOURTVILLE — State and local authorities have arrested an Assumption Parish man on allegations he possessed child pornography and sexually abused an animal several times.
Assumption sheriff's deputies said Wednesday that the arrest followed a search of the home of 35-year-old Ken Leo Landry on Tuesday south of Paincourtville.
Deputies and detectives assisted agents with the state Bureau of Investigation in searching the home at 617 La. 403, Napoleonville, an address that is outside Paincourtville in northern Assumption.
Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday that agents recovered materials from Landry's home Tuesday and an arrest warrant soon followed later that day.
It's not clear what kind of animal was involved in the allegations, what type of abuse occurred or what child was involved with the pornography.
Cavalier referred other questions to the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office.
A spokesman for Attorney General Jeff Landry wasn't immediately able to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.
Ken Landry was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday on single counts of obstruction of justice and pornography involving juveniles younger than 13 and five counts of felony sexual abuse of an animal, deputies said.
Landry remained on Wednesday in the parish jail near Napoleonville without bail, deputies said.