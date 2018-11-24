A Baton Rouge teen was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after reportedly accidentally shooting himself.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said one person was transported by ambulance to the hospital after an accidental shooting at Cambridge Apartments on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 2 p.m. The patient was in stable condition when transported, he said.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the victim was a 14-year-old boy who shot himself in the leg.