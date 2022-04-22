The last of six men accused in the shooting of a man in Donaldsonville earlier this month has been found and arrested, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Myron Forcell, 20, of Donaldsonville has been booked on counts of being a principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and disturbing the peace, deputies said in a statement.
A man was shot multiple times about midnight April 8 on St. Vincent Street. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, deputies have said.
Deputies arrested five other men in the slaying on April 14 and found Forcell on Monday. He remained in parish jail Thursday.