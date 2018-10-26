BR.fatalcrash.102718_HS_036
Baton Rouge Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and SUV, Friday, October 26, 2018, on Monterrey Boulevard between E. Graham Avenue and Dorchester Drive.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A motorcyclist died Friday when he was struck by a Jeep turning left off Monterrey Drive, Baton Rouge police said.

The motorcyclist, Edneis Braga , 42, was traveling southbound on Monterrey when he was struck by a Jeep that had been traveling northward but was making a left turn onto Dorchester Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Monterrey Drive.

The crash is still under investigation, McKneely said. No citations had been issued as of Friday night, he said. 

