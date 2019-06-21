Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Mary Crawford, 47, 4431 Poplar St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, drinking in a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
- David Johnson, 49, 1612 Cedar Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and license plate required.