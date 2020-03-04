Police identified the person who died in an early-morning shooting on Pear Street in Baton Rouge, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a double shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Pear Street, which is located between I-10 and Dalrymple Drive.
Keandre Wolf, 25, was found dead inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. A 26-year-old man was also found in the driveway with gunshot injuries, but survived.
The shooting appears to be drug related and no suspects have been identified at this time, according to McKneely.