The 7-year-old daughter of a Baton Rouge police officer will be selling lemonade Friday to support the officers shot by a homicide suspect in April.
Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. was killed in the April 26 in an incident that also left Cpl. Derrick Maglone critically wounded.
Amina Britton, daughter of Baton Rouge police Cpl. Wallace Britton, will be selling lemonade from the BRPD headquarters to support the Hutto and Maglone families.
Cpl. Wallace Britton said his daughter had wanted to start her own business for some time.
"We both came up with the idea," he said. "Why don’t we do it and use the proceeds to help somebody else?"
The two wrote a proposal and pitched it to Police Chief Murphy Paul, who approved the plan.
"She just wants to help others and she thinks it is really important that first responders be recognized," Britton said. "Those that have been hurt need help. That’s where her heart is."
The sale is scheduled Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the police headquarters parking lot in the 9000 block of Airline Highway.