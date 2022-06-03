Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month.
As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The news came a week after the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced it had arrested two teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, whom authorities believed are responsible for "numerous" armed robberies and an attempted murder in the Gardere Lane area.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said it appeared the suspects, who were also not named, had been targeting Hispanic victims.
The teens both face several charges, including seven counts of hate crime and armed robbery.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said authorities do not believe individuals arrested for the Gardere Lane robberies have any connection to the suspects in the Garden District incidents.