The executive director of the Louisiana State Troopers Association was arrested on Father's Day, accused of firing one shot toward his daughter's boyfriend in the parking lot of his office on Jefferson Highway.

Authorities located the handgun he used in the drawer of the office's reception desk after responding to a shots fired call at that address, according to the arrest report.

David Young, the association's executive director, was booked into jail Sunday night. The Louisiana State Troopers Association is an organization that acts as a union and advocates on behalf of state troopers.

When East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, they approached Young and asked if he had heard any shots fired in the area, according to his arrest report. He replied: "I fired a shot."

Young, 71, later told deputies he saw someone inside his daughter's vehicle, which was parked outside the Troopers Association building. He asked his daughter if anyone was inside her car and she told him no one was.

That's when Young retrieved his handgun from inside the building, walked outside and recognized his daughter's boyfriend as the person inside the car, deputies wrote in the arrest report. Young told deputies he ordered the boyfriend out of the vehicle and onto the ground, then held him at gunpoint and began to call 911.

But Young said the boyfriend "abruptly got up and began running around the vehicle, at which time (Young) fired one round into the air." He told deputies he meant to scare the boyfriend and let him know to keep his distance.

Deputies also questioned Young's daughter, who said she was cleaning the office when the incident unfolded. She provided a similar description of events, noting that her boyfriend is also the father of her child. She said her own father "does not like (him) because he does not take care of his kid," meaning Young's grandchild, according to the arrest report.

Deputies located the boyfriend farther down Jefferson Highway. He said he heard a shot while he was running away but didn't see which direction the gun was pointed, deputies wrote.

A witness also provided a video of the incident that shows "the handgun was pointed in the general direction" of the boyfriend when discharged, according to the report.

Young was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Baton Rouge attorney Floyd Falcon, who represents the Louisiana State Troopers Association, confirmed Monday that Young has been executive director for the past several years. Falcon said Young has never been a trooper himself, serving the association only in an administrative capacity.

Young's salary was $125,000 and he earned another $9,225 in "other compensation" in 2017, according to the association's tax records.

The association, which represents 97 percent of current troopers and a large number of retired troopers, is a private benevolent 501(c)(5) organization that collects dues from its membership. The group functions as a union in many ways, but also raises outside funds, donating to special causes and helping troopers during times of hardship.

