A medical clinic that steers women away from seeking abortions was vandalized Tuesday, police said, in the second criminal act to take place at a Baton Rouge healthcare center amid nationwide unrest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, officers were dispatched to the Women's New Life Center to investigate reports of vandalism just before 6:30 a.m.
Photos of the Colonial Drive building taken Tuesday afternoon show phrases like "fake clinic" and "not safe" lettered in red spray paint along the building's signs and windows.
Such centers have faced heavy criticism for promoting their use of an "abortion pill reversal" procedure, which some medical experts, including the American Medical Association and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, say has not undergone adequate testing for safety.
On its website, the clinic, which also has a location in New Orleans, lists pregnancy testing, natural family planning, gynecological exams and post-abortion counseling among its services. It does not make referrals for abortions and does not advertise artificial birth control methods.
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast has been a vocal opponent of the abortion reversal method, saying anti-abortion clinics often mislead women seeking post-abortion care by using inaccurate information about the procedure's effectiveness.
Last July, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a Republican-backed bill that required Louisiana doctors administering abortions to inform patients about abortion pill reversal treatments.
Coppola said Tuesday that no arrests in the incident have been made.
The vandalism is the second incident to take place at a Baton Rouge medical clinic since the Supreme Court decided June 24 to return abortion rights decisions to the states. Louisiana had a trigger law in place imposing an immediate ban, but a district court judge on Tuesday issued an order temporarily setting the ban aside pending a hearing Monday.
Last Thursday, an employee at the neighboring Delta Clinic, which performs abortions and other medical services, was accused of striking an anti-abortion activist with a stick and breaking his phone.
In a video uploaded to TikTok, a man films himself as he attempts to enter the Delta Clinic before being told to leave by another employee. The man can be heard saying that he's trying to deliver a letter to the clinic reminding it that Louisiana's attorney general's office said performing abortions in the state is a crime.
The man proceeds to open the clinic door and is confronted by a woman in scrubs, later identified as Teresina Carter, 50. Carter can be seen on the video swinging a wooden stick at the protestor, who drops a phone he was carrying. The video then shows Carter picking up the phone and throwing it on the ground just inside the clinic's doors.
Baton Rouge Police later said they received a call from someone at the clinic about a man trespassing.
Carter was issued a summons on counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Police said the protestor is not currently facing charges.