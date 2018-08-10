A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man early Friday after responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Watson area, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers said they were asked to investigate. A statement from the agency said the shooting occurred in the 9900 block of Asheville Drive in the Richmond Place subdivision. The area is about seven miles north of Denham Springs and a mile east of Live Oak High School.
State police said that when deputies arrived they encountered an armed man. A state police news release said shots were fired, but it doesn't say whether the man who was killed was among those firing a weapon. The suspect died at the scene.
