Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on Saturday and noon Thursday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jason Blackledge, 35, 7521 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
- Domonique Booker, 26, 422 Longwood Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Brittany Felder, 24, 13253 Clint St., Walker, second-offense DWI, careless operation