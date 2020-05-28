A woman arrested this week is accused of setting fire to a Baton Rouge house last month, resulting in the displacement of ten people.

Mark Miles, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says 25-year-old Avery Wells was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated arson.

The fire happened overnight on April 18 in the 4200 block of Provost Street.

Occupants told authorities they heard noise outside the home and investigators discovered the fire was started under the house as well as on an exterior wall on the side.

Miles said the fire caused extensive damage to a bathroom and at least two bedrooms. The entire house also sustained heat and smoke damage.

Ten people — five adults and five children — lived or worked at the house, according to BRFD.

The arrest report says a victim told authorities she and Wells were in a "three-way relationship with another male" and had been arguing back and forth for weeks prior to the incident.

Wells' bond is set at $50,000.