Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lawrence Brooks, 53, 317 Bowman Street, Morgan City, third-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Lareco Harrison, 30, 303 Rod Lane, Baldwin, first-offense DWI and operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses.
- Hiram Johnson, 59, 127 Destrehan, Fairhope, Alabama, first-offense DWI, block intersection and improper lane usage.
- Sarah Roccaforte, 24, 648 Cameron Court, Kenner, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Johnny Simmons, 36, 697 North 29th Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and improper lane usage.
- Christopher Watts, 49, 5154 Universal Avenue, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to register vehicle, headlamps required at night and inclement weather, insurance required, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration.
- Mary Williams, 24, 10391 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked and registration of motor vehicle.
- Chelsea Young, 21, 3658 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.