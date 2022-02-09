The family of a young mother killed by stray bullets as she stood in her front yard is imploring the public for information that might identify her shooter while community leaders appeal to Baton Rouge residents for donations to help offset funeral costs.

According to police, Delores Jackson, 36, was walking her 3-year-old son home from the park shortly before sundown Feb. 2 when the two became accidental bystanders in a gun fight that broke out among several teens.

Jackson was less than 50 feet away from her front door when she was struck twice — once in the head and once in the neck — and died outside her Cadillac Street home as her son tried desperately to wake her, relatives said.

+3 Woman dead after shooting on Cadillac Street, Baton Rouge police say A woman died after she was shot while standing in her front yard in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street Wednesday, just down the road from Glen …

"Our family is asking for your prayers and support as this senseless act of violence has taken yet another one of God's angels," Jackson's sister, Gloria, said during a press conference alongside several officials at City Hall Wednesday (the District Attorney's Office asked that Gloria's full name not be used due to fear of retaliation). "We're also asking that anyone with information related to the loss of our beloved sister to please contact the police. My sister was the one person who brought joy to everyone she touched. This tragedy is huge for our family, but most of all for her 3-year-old son she's left behind."

As police investigate the incident, city-parish officials have set up a fundraising account through b1BANK to help pay for Jackson's funeral.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said her office wanted to give Jackson's grieving family the means to hold a "proper service and burial."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"Dolores Jackson was a friend, was a sister, she was a neighbor, a daughter, and she was a mother," Weston Broome said. "It's been said before that we have to put the 'public' back in public safety. … If you know anything about this situation, please contact the police."

Donations can be made with cash or check at any b1BANK location throughout Louisiana, or by calling (877) 614-760 for instructions on how to donate through online banking.

Mom killed in Cadillac Street shooting was bystander in fight between juveniles, BRPD says A woman shot and killed as she stood with her toddler in the front yard of their Cadillac Street home was a bystander in a fight between juven…

All funds will go directly to funeral expenses. Any leftover donations will be given to Jackson's sister to be put towards raising her son.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Violent Crimes unit at (225) 389-4869, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

"I believe that all of us in East Baton Rouge parish are in agreement that the cycle of violence must cease in our community," Weston Broome continued. "We owe it to one another to put our best efforts forward in the fight against violence, and we owe it to one another to support our fellow residents and find peaceful solutions in conflict."