A gunshot victim was found dead on a patch of grass off West Brookstown Drive late Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
BRPD identified the man as 34-year-old Battlerack Scatter Jr.
Police found Scatter's body around where West Brookstown intersects with Prescott Road — less than a block away from his home — at 10:50 p.m., BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.