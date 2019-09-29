Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brian Caston, 40, 2411 Chace Lake Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama, first-offense DWI and failure to yield.
- Iman Crosby, 27, 22925 Guy Street, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, disobey red light, headlights required and reckless operation.
- Ellis Randolph, 44, 5724 Atlanta Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, expired registration and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Kevin Smith, 32, 7940 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license not in possession.