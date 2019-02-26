A teenager has been arrested in a December homicide that left Charvon Johnson, 19, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds behind an abandoned house on Jackson Avenue.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said a 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday. The suspect was 16 years old when the shooting occurred, so authorities aren't releasing his identity.
Johnson was killed Dec. 4 in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue in the Fairfields neighborhood of Baton Rouge.
The suspect arrested Tuesday is accused of second-degree murder, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of a weapon.
McKneely said the motive remains unknown.
Johnson was the father of a young daughter. Family and neighbors said Johnson didn't live on the street where he was killed, but often visited relatives who lived there.
He was shot at an abandoned home, just two houses from where his relatives live.