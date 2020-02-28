A 19-year-old LSU student and fraternity member arrested Thursday is accused of breaking into Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions and damaging the field with the unauthorized use of an ATV.
Delta Chi member Clayton Fleetwood of New Jersey was booked on simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable (over $1,000).
According to the LSU Police Department, Fleetwood allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium during late-night hours on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.
"On both occasions, [Fleetwood] can be seen on video surveillance within the fully fenced/enclosed area under the bleachers of Tiger Stadium," police said in the arrest report.
Authorities say during both incidents, surveillance video also captured Fleetwood driving a Kawasaki Mule ATV on the field, which was under construction at the time.
"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed," police said. "[Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."
Contractors for LSU Athletics say repeating the grading will cost around $8,000.
During one of the incidents, police say Fleetwood is seen with another, unidentified person. Officials say the two are seen on camera "talking, kissing, and drinking what appear to be alcoholic beverages."
LSUPD says Fleetwood was later identified by two anonymous callers. Police were able to positively identify his Tiger ID card as the same person in the surveillance video.
Fleetwood was arrested Thursday, Feb. 27 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.