Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Flores Bustillo, 26, 1154 Brookshire Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying red light, improper lane usage.
- Jared Collins, 21, 5727 Island Road, Jarreau, first-offense DWI, careless operation, resisting an officer.
- Kevin Kleinpeter, 45, 1956 Tiger Crossing Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane change.
- Darren Lacy, 50, 2022 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failing to maintain control, other laws of the road.