A body found in Bayou Sorrel Monday morning belonged to a man who had been missing nearly a week since the boat he was on collided with another towboat in Iberville Parish, authorities said.
A group of fishermen found the body around 10:30 a.m. in the bayou about a mile away from the accident site, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 10 when four boaters were traveling down the waterway and stopped to eat at Jack Miller's Landing, according to the sheriff's office.
After leaving, the men boarded a smaller tugboat they had tied underneath the landing. Another boat then collided with the smaller boat, knocking them overboard.
Two men swam ashore, one was killed and another has been missing since the crash.
Stassi confirmed the body belonged to the missing person, but officials haven't named him until they notify his family.
The men worked for Yazoo Towing, a company based in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the sheriff's office said.
Stassi said searchers found material from the crash up to five miles downstream.
The U.S. Coast Guard called had been looking for the missing person but ended its search effort after 20 hours.