A McKinley High School student was arrested Thursday after he was accused of bringing a gun onto school property, authorities say.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force began investigating Kenan Hayes, 18, while looking into two Instagram pictures that showed Hayes posing with a handgun.
When questioned by the Task Force and administration, Hayes claimed that he had seen the gun in the back pants pocket of another student and asked to borrow it for a picture. He said he then returned it to the student after taking the photo.
The student Hayes accused of having the gun denied this version of the story and investigators found no weapon when they searched his room.
Deputies then contacted Hayes and placed him under arrest because he had already admitted to possessing the gun and taking the Instagram pictures that proved the weapon was in his possession.
Hayes was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property and possessing a weapon in a firearm free zone.