Baton Rouge police arrested a man who shot a person multiple times following an apparent argument Sunday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded just before 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oswego Street following reports of the shooting, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
He said the victim went to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The alleged shooter knew the victim but police were still investigating their relationship, McKneely said.
Authorities didn't immediately identify the victim or the person they arrested.