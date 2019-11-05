Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Megan Cook, 30, 396 Alello Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required, other laws of the road and insurance required.
- Javier Rodriguez, 43, 108 Pine Hill Cove, Pearl, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession and improper lane usage.
- Cornelius Scott, 35, 4426 Heath Drive, Baker, fourth-offense DWI.
- Britt Sibley, 32, 11165 E. Catalpa St., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and reckless operation.