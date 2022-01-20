After a sprawling child porn investigation involving federal and state law enforcement agencies, a Baton Rouge man faces a litany of criminal charges for allegedly sending and receiving nude photos starting when the victim was 12, then forwarding the pictures to her grandparents and threatening to kill her after they broke up.
The investigation began with a runaway juvenile complaint in October 2020, when the victim boarded a Greyhound bus in her hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho, headed for Baton Rouge, according to police reports. She was planning to visit Brenden Joseph Medlock after meeting him on Instagram.
Officers with the Twin Falls Police Department were able to track the bus and recover the child outside Denver, police said. But the investigation was just getting started.
Medlock, 19, was booked into the Baton Rouge jail Wednesday afternoon, more than a year after multiple law enforcement agencies began documenting his predatory behavior.
The abuse lasted two years, according to his arrest warrant prepared by Special Agent Bryan Covington with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation cyber crime unit, which conducts investigations for the state attorney general. The victim was 14 when she ended the relationship in January 2021 after learning Medlock had another girlfriend who was pregnant, the warrant says.
She was 13 when she stole a credit card from her grandmother and bought the bus ticket to Baton Rouge, according to the warrant.
A few months later, Twin Falls police confirmed a phone number for Medlock, whose billing address was 1716 North Harco Drive, Baton Rouge. In late February, a middle school teacher in Twin Falls contacted police to express concern about the victim. The teacher also shared screenshots showing Medlock allegedly telling the victim to kill herself and providing her instructions, according to the warrant.
Her grandfather told police he had recently received nude photos of his granddaughter from the same phone number. The victim said Medlock had convinced her to send him nude photos and videos, which he later shared with her relatives, the warrant says.
On March 24, 2021, Medlock called the Twin Falls Police Department and reported that the victim was having suicidal thoughts, according to the warrant.
Police later discovered more about the alleged abuse, including that Medlock threatened the victim during their relationship, saying he would post the photos on Instagram if she broke up with him. His behavior escalated after she ultimately did just that, according to the warrant.
When she threatened to call the police because he kept contacting her, Medlock claimed there were bombs in her house and he would detonate them if she called 911, the warrant says. He also told her to kill herself, police said.
Investigators extracted data from her cell phone that corroborated what they had learned. The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 12, and Medlock was arrested Wednesday.
He faces the following counts: terrorizing, simple kidnapping, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, production and distribution of juvenile porn, computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and communicating false information about a planned arson.
Records show he had moved to Houma with his fiancee in recent months. He was arrested at their home.