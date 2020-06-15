Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Anthony Bonfanti, 36, 848 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, contributing to the delinquency of juvenile, driver's license suspended, insurance required, child restraints required and license plate switched.
- Carlton Despanza, 47, 6275 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, child restraints required, failure to maintain control, driver's license suspended, insurance required and vehicular negligent injuring.