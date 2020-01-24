Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ray Brooks, 64, 2724 Holiday Drive, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, flight from an officer, improper lane usage, driving too slow, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Brandon Latour, 49, 305 Daventry Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Kenneth McCumsey, 42, 2606 Hundred Oaks Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate required, driver's license not in possession, reckless operation and motor vehicle inspection required.