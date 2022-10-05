Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said.
Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
Citing a need to protect students and staff, Flannigan said the school system will not release additional details about the nature or timing of the threat.
Baton Rouge Police "are working with the school system on this incident and there is more security on the school's campus out of an abundance of caution," BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Flannigan said, "The safety and protection of our students and staff are of the utmost priority and we will continue to be diligent in keeping our school communities safe."
Staff writer Julia Guilbeau contributed to this report.