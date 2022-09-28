A pediatric cardiologist at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital was arrested Wednesday after detectives found more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on his laptop and phone, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
An affidavit says officers worked the case swiftly because the doctor had routine access to children, but Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said detectives found no reason to believe the images were taken by the doctor himself. She said none of the victims depicted in the photos and videos are local patients.
Dr. Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 30 counts of video voyeurism.
According to arrest documents, detectives working with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes unit received a complaint from Google on Sept. 6 via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In their investigation, detectives discovered 48 images depicting what the affidavit described as "prepubescent girls being sexually assaulted" and posing in sexual positions.
Investigators subsequently subpoenaed Google and AT&T, Belda's internet provider, and linked the images to Belda's home address on Belmont Avenue, the documents show.
A search warrant was signed Monday and executed Wednesday. Belda gave police the passwords to his electronic devices and online storage accounts, where they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and voyeurism, the affidavit says.
The hospital had featured an online biography for Belda but it was no longer available Wednesday evening. Cached versions of OLOL web pages indicate he worked at its Children's Hospital and noted he held degrees from universities in Canada, England and Grenada, then completed his pediatric residency in Cleveland. He later held fellowships in pediatric cardiology at universities in Memphis, Tennessee and Houston.
Following his arrest, Belda was "immediately terminated with no further patient or staff contact," said OLOL spokeswoman Alexandra Deiro Stubbs, who added that the hospital will continue to cooperate with police.
Stubbs said all job candidates at the hospital must undergo a rigorous hiring process that includes background checks, multiple references and "other nationally recognized best practices."
"As always, the safety and care of our patients and team members is our top priority," she said.