A passenger was killed and driver seriously wounded in a crash late Friday at Bayou Road and Enterprise Boulevard in Iberville Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
Dallen Babin, of Plaquemine, was 20 years old.
Police say neither Babin nor the drive wore seatbelts.
The collision took place shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, LSP says, when 24-year-old Casey Jones, also of Plaquemine, was driving east on La. 3066 in a 2004 Nissan 350.
“For reasons still under investigation,” police say, Jones veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Babin was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Jones for routine analysis.