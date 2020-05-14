A man is dead after a model townhouse went up in flames Tuesday night in what Baton Rouge investigators have ruled arson, according to a release sent out Thursday.
Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said the victim was rescued from the model townhouse in the 5700 block of Government Street just before 8 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the victim, 49-year-old John Kinkaid Carpenter, according to a report from WAFB.
Fire officials said Tuesday they weren't sure why the man was inside the model home at the time of the blaze. The townhouse, used as an example for potential buyers, was supposed to be unoccupied, and the fire resulted in severe damage at a loss of $120,000.
Since then, authorities believe the cause of the fire is arson, though they have not released any names of suspects.
BRFD is still urging those with information to call 225-354-1419.