Baton Rouge Police are still searching for a man who has not been heard from since November 2019 and suffers from mental illness.
Deonta Cable was last seen in the 4700 block of Airline Highway, said BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Police have not ruled out foul play in Cable's disappearance.
Cable suffers mental illness and has not been taking medication, Coppola said.
Authorities are urging anyone who has seen Cable or has information on his whereabouts to contact the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-8617 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.