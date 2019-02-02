Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Timothy Flowers, 46, 9828 Yellowstone Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, driver's license suspended or revoked, possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Richard Hennessy, 62, 879 Chevelle Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.