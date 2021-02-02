A police chase ended when a motorcyclist crashed on Perkins Road Tuesday night, officials said.
The crash took place about 7:40 p.m. near Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant on Perkins Road, according to Baton Rouge police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
Police were assisting the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of the motorcyclist when the crash happened.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries was not immediately available, McKneely said. He added that charges are pending when the motorcyclist is released.