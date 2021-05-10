Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse of children.
The case prosecutors are building against a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy and his wife, a teacher, includes photos and other evidence found on the ex-deputy's computer, according to recently unsealed documents.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins each face a lengthy list of charges, including first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances.
Investigators searched a desktop computer and external hard drive in the living room in the couple's home in Denham Springs, according to a memo from investigators with the Attorney General's office. They found more than 60 images that showed sexual contact with a child. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken with hidden cameras, the investigators said.
Investigators also found photos of a man, believed to be Dennis Perkins, ejaculating onto petit fours pastries. They also found photos of juveniles at school eating petit fours; in several of them, students' names are superimposed on the photos. Investigators matched one of the petit fours by their decorations.
After the Perkinses were arrested in October 2019, multiple lawsuits were filed against them and the Livingston Parish school system, claiming the district was negligent in allowing tainted baked goods to be served to students.
Trials for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are set to start this summer.