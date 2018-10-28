Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gani Bitota, 29, 10530 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, stop sign or yield sign violation, and equipment violation.
- Jose Dieguez, 34, 6345 Horseshoe Lane, Tyler, Texas, first-offense DWI, red light violation, reckless operation and driver's license not in possession.
- Steven Frazier, 41, 5132 Newell St., Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Diamondnique Plain, 27, 3154 Bootsie Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Pernell Stewart, 25, 406 Hicrest Ave., DeRidder, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Blake Vick, 21, 650 Southwoods Drive, Fredericksburg, Texas, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.