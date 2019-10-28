Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Iry Breaux, 52, 730 Royal St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, insurance required and reckless operation.
- Brandon Eirick, 36, 6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, failure to register vehicle and license plate switched.
- Delane Lodrigue, 36, 40273 La. 42, Prairieville, second-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and disobeying a red light.
- Jason Peavey, 39, 9839 Yellowstone St., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, driver's license required, proof of insurance required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.