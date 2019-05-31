Fallen Baton Rouge police officer Cpl. Shane Totty was doubly honored at the department's annual awards banquet Thursday night.

He was posthumously given a Medal of Valor, and his name was memorialized in the title of another award for humanitarian service, which went to Sgt. Kyle Callihan of the department's community services division.

Police Chief Murphy Paul praised Callihan for his energy, passion and selfless heart.

"It means everything," Callihan said. "There's nothing greater than to receive an award named after a man who sacrificed it all and gave his life to this department. … I can only strive to live up to this honor."

Totty was killed in a February motorcycle wreck while escorting a funeral procession. His death came almost exactly one year after he was shot in the face while responding to a call in south Baton Rouge.

+26 Shane Totty dies after BR officer's motorcycle hit in funeral procession -- a year after he was shot A Baton Rouge police officer has died from injuries sustained when a pickup truck plowed into his motorcycle during a funeral procession late …

Totty's colleagues said he never lost his determination to return to the force after the shooting despite a long and harrowing recovery process that lasted several months. That's when he had a chance to join the department's motorcycle unit, which had always been his dream — but ultimately ended his life.

He was awarded Thursday for his actions before and after the shooting.

"Not once did he become angry, not once did he show weakness. He demonstrated qualities that night and during his recovery that all men and women should strive for," Deputy Chief Robert McGarner said, reading from a letter by another officer who asked to remain anonymous. "He demonstrated bravery in the face of the unknown. … His sense of duty and service didn't get injured that night, but rather strengthened."

Callihan said living up to Totty's legacy will be a challenge he's honored to meet: "If the pressure wasn't on before, it definitely is now."