A lead criminal investigator at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office received the highest honor at the Beyond the Badge award ceremony Tuesday afternoon for his work bringing justice in a years-old homicide while ensuring the safety of the victim's child — a case that crossed many borders and continues to impact his life.

Maj. Todd Morris received the 'Service Before Self' award for going beyond the call of duty in how he tracked the 2011 homicide case of slain Busly teacher, Sylviane Finck Lozada, finally arresting her husband Oscar Lozada last year, while focusing on the well-being of the couple's daughter, Angelina.

Oscar Lozada fled with Angelina to his home country of Venezuela days after his wife was last seen in Baton Rouge. They remained there, a non-extradition country, until last year when they moved to Mexico — where Morris worked with local officials to arrest Lozada and bring Sylviane home.

"For seven years, Maj. Morris relentlessly sought justice for Sylviane and the return of her young daughter to Sylviand's family," said Beyond the Badge emcee Kiran Chawla, a reporter with WAFB-TV.

The whole time, Morris stayed in contact with Sylviane's family in Belgium, her home country, and eventually helped them come to Baton Rouge to reunite with Angelina. He even hosted Sylviane's family in his own home, until they were able to gain legal custody of Angelina and take her home with them.

"Even though the Finck family and Sylviane's daughter have returned to Belgium, Maj. Morris has remained in constant contact with them, even to this day," Chawla said.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies Jennifer Gonzalez and Fred Kimble were also honored with a Heart of Law Enforcement award Tuesday. The two community policing officers were nominated for stepping up to help a child in the Gardere area find a safer way to get to school: he had been walking further to a bus stop than the actual school was from his home. The two deputies surprised him at school with a bicycle, helmet and lock, which they purchased with their own money.

“I love my job beyond words,” said Gonzalez, after the ceremony. “Being recognized for making a small impact, it means everything to me.”

Recipients of the Heart of Law enforcement awards were all given a gift card, a dedicated U.S. flag, letters from President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards as well as a free crawfish or shrimp boil to share with their fellow officers.

Five officers were also honored from the Lafayette Police Department — including Cpl. Heather Martin who won the other ‘Service Before Self’ award for helping a veteran in need —, two from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, one from the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, one State Police trooper, an investigator with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, as well as one officer from the Pineville, Alexandria, and Village Dodson Police Departments.

"The vast majority of law enforcement officers were caring, kind people who put their lives on the line everyday,” said Linda Hull, the founder of Beyond the Badge, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit. "They see a need in their community and they fulfill it, quietly, … with no expectations of acknowledgement. ... We see it. We acknowledge it.”