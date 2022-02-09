A third suspect believed to be involved in an ongoing catalytic converter theft ring plaguing the Baton Rouge area has been taken into custody after investigators recognized his car on surveillance footage as belonging to a man they arrested previously for stealing the valuable car parts and who told police he'd steal them again.

Gregory Glynn Smith, 42, was arrested Wednesday on counts of multiple converter thefts that took place between July 2021 and January 2022.

According to an affidavit for Smith, police responded to a call about a theft at the Baton Rouge Water Company on Souter Drive Jan. 12, during which they learned that five of the company's work trucks had had the catalytic converters pilfered, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

When officers reviewed footage of the incident, they recognized an older SUV as belonging to Smith, who had been arrested several times before for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and who had once told police that when he got out of jail, he "would continue" to steal them.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Smith's phone and a look into his text messages revealed he had been in communication with a man named Matthew Gibson, at one point telling Gibson he "just got two fresh converters."

Gibson was arrested last week alongside his wife, Brooke Gibson, after authorities raided the couple's home on Stonecroft Avenue and discovered more than 100 catalytic converters stored in a shed in their backyard and in the trunk of a F-150 parked in the front driveway.

The pair was also found to be in possession of illicit drugs, including heroin, LSD, MDMA, and methamphetamine, as well as an unloaded Browning shotgun.

Matthew Gibson reportedly told detectives he bought the converters from multiple individuals, despite knowing they were stolen, with the intention of reselling them to buyers both locally and in Texas.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Smith also admitted to stealing the parts and said he sometimes hired other people to do the job for him. He once again told police "he (would) continue stealing converters and would not stop stealing converters because they are so lucrative," the affidavit says.

Smith faces four counts of felony theft, one count of simple burglary and at least five counts of damage to property.