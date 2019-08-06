A 24-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he shot and injured a Baton Rouge police sergeant Monday evening following a domestic dispute.

Clifton Gerard Eames, of Geranium Street, is accused of firing at Sgt. Ralph Walker, a 22-year veteran of the city's police agency, who responded to the domestic call, according to police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Walker was hit in the leg and is recovering at a local hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Eames was booked into Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Geranium Street, which is near Nicholson Drive. Police initially responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.