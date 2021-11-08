The French Settlement Town Hall is closed following a potential breach of internal information.
On Thursday the town hall received an email that appeared to be sent from a resident in the village. An attachment was included that seemed to be an internal document with personal information, according to a post on the French Settlement Facebook page.
This document was not released by the Village administration.
Authorities and IT professionals have worked since then to determine the extent of the breach. The town hall has also been closed pending an outcome of the investigation, which could result in criminal charges.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for anyone and appreciate your patience as this matter is investigated," the post says.