A young man was shot and killed late Sunday when he answered the door in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane, authorities said.
Tyler Batiste, 20, died in the hospital, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Witnesses told deputies that Batiste "answered a knock at the door and was met with gunfire," Hicks said.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, which is off Gardere Lane near its intersection with Burbank Drive.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.