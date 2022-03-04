Ask The Advocate: Reader says I-10 between Whiskey Bay and Lafayette is in ‘deplorable’ condition _lowres

Advocate staff photo by BRYAN TUCK -- Traffic rolls westbound on I-10 Thursday just west of the Atchafalaya Basin in the Henderson area.

Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement were searching Friday morning for a person who fell  off the Atchafalaya Bridge and into Whiskey Bay in Iberville Parish.

The driver had parked on the eastbound shoulder of I-10 around 10 a.m. when an 18-wheeler rammed into the vehicle, sending the driver off the bridge, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.

The eastbound lane of I-10 was closed shortly before 11 a.m. at milepost 129 over Whiskey Bay as law enforcement looked for the driver. Their condition is still unknown, Scrantz said.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.