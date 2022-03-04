Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement were searching Friday morning for a person who fell off the Atchafalaya Bridge and into Whiskey Bay in Iberville Parish.
The driver had parked on the eastbound shoulder of I-10 around 10 a.m. when an 18-wheeler rammed into the vehicle, sending the driver off the bridge, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:I-10 eastbound at milepost 129(Whiskey Bay) is currently closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. pic.twitter.com/8klbh36wUk— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) March 4, 2022
The eastbound lane of I-10 was closed shortly before 11 a.m. at milepost 129 over Whiskey Bay as law enforcement looked for the driver. Their condition is still unknown, Scrantz said.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.