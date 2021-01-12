A young man found dead in a Zachary apartment late Monday morning likely died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Jacob Nations, 22, according to Zachary police. He was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. Monday.
Nations was found dead at an apartment complex. Detectives spent hours investigating the homicide, which was reported at the Bristol Apartments, 4980 Lower Zachary Road. The investigation remains ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Zachary Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to please contact them at (225) 654-1922 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.