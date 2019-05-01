Witnesses described seeing a teenager riding his bicycle down South 18th Street before dusk Tuesday evening when gunshots suddenly rang out and he fell onto the pavement.

Bobby Duncan Jr., 15, was later pronounced dead at the scene. Baton Rouge police identified the victim Wednesday and said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South 18th and Louisiana Avenue, which is a couple blocks north of Government Street. Witnesses said the gunman was also riding a bicycle but left the scene on foot immediately after the shooting.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or motives, but police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said investigators are looking into a possible connection to another shooting earlier that day on Convention Street.

"I want justice for my brother because he was too young to die," said Duncan's older sister Elishae Denola, 21. "He did not deserve to die like this."

Denola said Bobby was the youngest of four siblings, the family's "baby boy."

She said he grew up in Old South Baton Rouge and often rode his bicycle around town, sometimes hanging out with friends in the neighborhood where he was shot. He loved playing basketball and rapping.

"He didn't have the opportunity to graduate high school, become a basketball player, get married, have kids," his sister said. "Whatever he was supposed to do in life, we were gonna be there to support him."

She said Bobby's father had died from a stroke exactly one year earlier. That loss, she said, would have been on his mind in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Denola said she was one of several relatives who gathered at the scene Tuesday evening. They embraced each other, some crying in the immediate aftermath of their loss.

Duncan's body remained sprawled in the street for hours, covered with a yellow tarp. His bicycle lay nearby.

Niles Haymer, a local attorney who knows the family, said Duncan's death should give pause to the residents of Baton Rouge.

"If the murder of a 15-year-old doesn't make residents of this city stop and reflect on where we're going as a community, then we're facing a sad narrative from here on out," he said. "This is a kid that didn't get a chance."

Duncan's death came 24 hours after another juvenile — a boy just 11 years old — was shot in the face when someone unintentionally discharged a gun in his family's Baton Rouge apartment. The victim is expected to survive his injuries and a suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of negligent injuring after turning himself in Tuesday.

A 14-year-old in Plaquemine also suffered fatal gunshot wounds last week after someone shot up his family's home during what authorities described as the latest display of gun violence in an ongoing "tit for tat" scenario between two groups in the neighborhood. Authorities said the victim in that case was not the intended target.